Alex Trebek Curses Like A Sailor In Hilarious Bloopers From ‘Jeopardy!’ Ad Shoot

Alex Trebek wasn’t always the cool and collected host from TV.

On Wednesday, a blooper reel went viral featuring Trebek shooting ads for an early-’90s phone-in version of “Jeopardy!”

In a hilarious surprise to many fans, though, each time the host flubs a line, he curses “like a sailor,” as one person put it.

Alex Trebeck shooting promos for the phone version of Jeopardy and cussing like a sailor is just what I needed today…pic.twitter.com/6CalbTJPhy — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 11, 2020

“Keep watching ‘Jeopardy!’ 24 hours a day and call this number… eh, you dumb son of a b***h, you don’t watch it 24 hours a day,” he says at the beginning of the reel.

He later says, “There’s a daily cash prize of $1000 and… f**k… no s**t.”

Fans mourning Trebek, who passed away over the weekend from pancreatic cancer, took joy in the blooper reel.

I can’t stop thinking about Trebek saying “fuck ‘em” https://t.co/SCtDTG4Vdv — apt (@Aptmurph) November 11, 2020