Alex Trebek Curses Like A Sailor In Hilarious Bloopers From ‘Jeopardy!’ Ad Shoot

By Corey Atad.

Alex Trebek. Photo: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Alex Trebek. Photo: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Alex Trebek wasn’t always the cool and collected host from TV.

On Wednesday, a blooper reel went viral featuring Trebek shooting ads for an early-’90s phone-in version of “Jeopardy!”

In a hilarious surprise to many fans, though, each time the host flubs a line, he curses “like a sailor,” as one person put it.

“Keep watching ‘Jeopardy!’ 24 hours a day and call this number… eh, you dumb son of a b***h, you don’t watch it 24 hours a day,” he says at the beginning of the reel.

He later says, “There’s a daily cash prize of $1000 and… f**k… no s**t.”

Fans mourning Trebek, who passed away over the weekend from pancreatic cancer, took joy in the blooper reel.

