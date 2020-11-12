Tayshia Adams Says There’s Going To Be A Shock Ending In This Season’s ‘Bachelorette’

Tayshia Adams teased an exciting “Bachelorette” ending during an interview with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation”.

The reality TV star, who replaced Clare Crawley after she and Dale Moss ran off into the sunset together, was asked about what’s going to happen this season.

Adams shared, “A girl just really trying to find true love, but also navigating real emotions and I feel like that’s stupid to say because we all do that but I really was thrown into this thing and just took it all on.

“Without any preparation, without any mindset, I just went full throttle. There’s a lot that’s going to happen that I guarantee no people will expect, especially the ending,” she told the hosts.

Lindsay and Kufrin also grilled Adams on who has been sliding into her DMs, as well as getting all the details of her intimate one on one with Brendan and their immediate connection.

Adams recently spoke to Lindsay and Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, telling them she nearly passed on the opportunity to be the Bachelorette following Crawley’s dramatic exit.

She said, according to Us Weekly, “In a perfect ‘Bachelor’ world, according to them… I would be in the car an hour after my conversation with them. They were hoping I would leave that day, but I actually said I needed to think about it. I need to talk to my parents and I need to take a minute, just because the way I was entering the ‘Bachelorette’ space was very unconventional.”

“Very true to 2020, but I was taking on a little bit more than I think previous Bachelorettes have in the sense that there was somebody before me. I was going to ask the guys not only to remove themselves from that headspace but take me on and see if they were willing to be open.”