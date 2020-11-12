Chris Stapleton Wants Everyone To ‘Disinfect The Halls’ With New COVID Christmas Album On ‘Kimmel’

Holiday records are sounding a little different this year.

On Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host shared a preview of a hilarious new COVID-themed Christmas album by country star Chris Stapleton.

Titled Chris Stapleton’s A Very COVID Christmas: Holiday Songs for a Pandemic, the singer plays segments of a few of the songs.

In “Disinfect the Halls”, a play on the classic “Deck the Halls”, Stapleton sings, “Disinfect the halls with sanitizer/Fa-la-la-la-la, La-la-la-la/Until we get a cure from Pfizer/Fa-la-la-la-la, La-la-la-la.”

An announcer says the new album is, “All the holiday hits you love, with a bleak, 2020 twist.”

In “Oh, Cover Your Mouth-Hole”, set to “O Come, All Ye Faithful”, he sings, “Oh, cover your mouth-hole/I don’t want your droplets/Just put on a mask or leave this Cinnabon.”

Sitting in his armchair with a mask and face shield on, Stapleton sings another song to the tun of “O Holy Night”.

“Oh, Clorox wipes, my groceries disinfected, my vegetables all taste like bleach.”

