Johnny Orlando Releases Music Video For Fan-Favourite Track ‘Adelaide’

Johnny Orlando just dropped his new music video for fan-favourite song “Adelaide”.

The track is taken off Orlando’s current EP, It’s Never Really Over, which was released last month on Universal Music Canada.

Orlando gushed in a press release, “I’m so excited to share the official music video for ‘Adelaide’!

“This is one of my favourite videos that I’ve ever created, and I think it really reflects the new direction I am taking with my music.

“I worked closely with the director Iris Kim, to achieve a really unique visual that utilizes a variety of visual effects and camera movements to convey a dynamic story.”

Credit: Norman Wong — Credit: Norman Wong

The official “Adelaide” video premiered Thursday morning on the Canadian singer’s YouTube channel alongside a live Q&A with fans during which he watched it with them for the first time.

Earlier this week, Orlando took home a 2020 MTV Europe Music Award (EMA) for Best Canadian Act, marking the second year in a row that he has earned the title.

Fellow nominees in the category this year included Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, Jessie Reyez, and Alessia Cara. Previous recipients of the award include Shawn Mendes and Bieber.