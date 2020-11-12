Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Has An Ingenious Way To Avoid Schoolwork

Kelly Clarkson has a little genius on her hands, albeit one who refuses to do schoolwork.

Clarkson revealed on a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” how her daughter River gets out of participating in virtual class.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Gets Patriotic With ‘America The Beautiful’ Cover

“My daughter does this thing, I don’t know if any of y’all have these kids, she’s actually, it’s quite funny,” Clarkson said, “and just pretend that her screen [is frozen]. She’s six. She’s six… I caught her just being [frozen].”

“She’ll just pretend like she’s frozen so she doesn’t have to do what they’re asking her to do,” the “American Idol” alum continued. “I mean, points for the comedy, but reel it in, dude.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sports An Eye Patch On ‘The Voice’: Here’s Why

Clarkson, who is also mother to son Remington, 4, understands the challenges of homeschooling and virtual schooling.

“I have found more teachers and parents doing homeschool use the word ‘interesting’, and ‘interesting’ is really just code for really super word I shouldn’t say on television right now because it’s hard.”