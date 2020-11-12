Drew Barrymore And Chris O’Donnell Look At ‘Mad Love’ 25 Years Later As He Admits He’s Never Seen It

Chris O’Donnell has had 25 years to see “Mad Love” but he still hasn’t gotten around to it.

The actor reunited with Drew Barrymore, his co-star in the 1995 romantic drama about two young lovers on a road trip, on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Thursday.

“It doesn’t feel like that much time has gone by since we made ‘Mad Love’ in Seattle 25 years ago,” Barrymore tells O’Donnell as she shares a snap of the pair after they ran into each other recently.

“It’s unbelievable, I mean I can’t even believe it was 25 years,” O’Donnell says. “That was so much fun, that was a fun shoot; being up in Seattle at that time was amazing.”

Barrymore says the cast had a fun time filming, recalling how they’d hang out in a coffee shop listening to “a guy coming out to sing on his guitar named Beck.” But the movie came at a tumultuous time in the then-20-year-old actress’s life.

“I remember on ‘Mad Love’, I mean, I was so wild at that point in my life, I would say straight up cray, and just having the best time and I would just take scissors to my hair,” she says while O’Donnell remembers her photographing “clouds for no reason with your Polaroid.”

Despite the good memories, O’Donnell, 50, has a confession: He’s never watched the movie, thanks to an awkward screening with Barrymore and his then-girlfriend.

“I started to watch it with you one day. It’s so funny because, I don’t know if you remember there was a screening at one of the Warner Bros. lots, and I was sitting between you and Caroline, who was my girlfriend at the time,” he recalls. “We got into a couple of these scenes and I said, ‘I can’t handle this. I can’t sit between the two of you and watch this movie.’ So truthfully, and people especially young girls always come up and go, ‘I love that movie, it was so amazing,’ and I’m thinking, Thank you, I can’t comment. I don’t know how it ended up turning out.”

But it’s not just that awkward “Mad Love” moment that has O’Donnell acting shy. The actor admits to feeling “embarrassed” watching himself on screen.

“It’s an uncomfortable experience,” he says. “I don’t know if you feel the same but for me, it’s the experience of making it and that’s what it’s all about. What happens later is out of my hands and I may not like some of the choices the directors, editors made so it can be frustrating or it can be incredibly satisfying if they did a great job and made you look better than you actually were.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays on Global at 3 p.m. ET/PT.