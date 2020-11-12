Kelsea Ballerini Calls Out People Speculating Whether She’s Pregnant (Spoiler: She’s Not)

It’s very rude to ask women whether they’re pregnant.

That’s the message Kelsea Ballerini had for her Twitter followers on Thursday after another user speculated, “Could our sweet adorable @KelseaBallerini be pregnant??? 🤔🤔🤔”

In her response, the country star said:

I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant. I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet. 🤍 https://t.co/b73pVo3Ror — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 12, 2020

Many of Ballerini’s followers appreciated the sentiment.

"just carrying around my organs" is my new favorite response to people asking about pregnancy (hey folks – don't so that. It's shitty) https://t.co/YM6AilaSRz — Alexis Cole (@alexiscole) November 12, 2020

One time a woman asked "when I was due" and I laughed it off and told her I wasn't preg but that could be a sore subject for a lot of people which is why you should never assume someone is pregnant unless they tell you or you see them crowning. https://t.co/pxSigfc7KX — molly spaghettie (@coldspaghettie) November 12, 2020