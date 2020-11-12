Kelsea Ballerini Calls Out People Speculating Whether She’s Pregnant (Spoiler: She’s Not)

By Corey Atad.

Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
It’s very rude to ask women whether they’re pregnant.

That’s the message Kelsea Ballerini had for her Twitter followers on Thursday after another user speculated, “Could our sweet adorable @KelseaBallerini be pregnant??? 🤔🤔🤔”

In her response, the country star said:

Many of Ballerini’s followers appreciated the sentiment.

