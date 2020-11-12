Chance The Rapper Curates Playlist To Teach Aliens About ‘Music And Humanity’

Chance The Rapper. Photo: Getty
Spoiler: It is all Michael Jackson songs.

Chance the Rapper delivered to fans a list of songs he would present to outer-space aliens. The collection of music is meant to educate extraterrestrials about all things humanity.

“As you asked, I compiled the list of songs I will play for the aliens to get them to understand music and humanity,” Chance wrote on Wednesday. What followed was a collection of 22 Michael Jackson songs, starting with 1973’s “Music and Me”.

Other tracks lists include “Man in the Mirror”, “Remember the Time” and the Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There” and “Never Can Say Goodbye”.

Review the complete list below.

