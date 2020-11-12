Chance The Rapper Curates Playlist To Teach Aliens About ‘Music And Humanity’

Spoiler: It is all Michael Jackson songs.

Chance the Rapper delivered to fans a list of songs he would present to outer-space aliens. The collection of music is meant to educate extraterrestrials about all things humanity.

RELATED: Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper Team Up To Give Away $250K

As you asked, I compiled the list of songs I will play for the aliens to get them to understand music and humanity. https://t.co/vLLNzInjor pic.twitter.com/kjyBXF4Nz2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

“As you asked, I compiled the list of songs I will play for the aliens to get them to understand music and humanity,” Chance wrote on Wednesday. What followed was a collection of 22 Michael Jackson songs, starting with 1973’s “Music and Me”.

Other tracks lists include “Man in the Mirror”, “Remember the Time” and the Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There” and “Never Can Say Goodbye”.

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Reveals Why He Passed On McDonald’s Super Bowl Ad

Review the complete list below.

Remember The Time — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

Never Can Say Goodbye — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

She’s Out of My Life — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

Stranger in Moscow — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

Heal The World — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

Heaven Can Wait — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

I Can’t Help It — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

Keep The Faith — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

Another Part of Me — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020