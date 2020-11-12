Justin Bieber Is ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ For Amazon Originals Holiday Playlist

Justin Bieber has a special treat for Amazon Music listeners.

The singer, 26, joins a long list of artists who have recorded an original holiday song for the streaming platform’s Amazon Originals playlist.

Fellow Canadians, The Arkells and Lennon Stella will each debut a new tune, as well as Mary J. Blige and Carrie Underwood.

Bieber recorded his own rendition of Brenda Lee’s classic holiday song “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”, Blige will debut her own version of Wham!’s “Last Christmas”, Underwood opted for an original composition titled “Favourite Time of Year”, Stella performs “Merry Christmas, Darling” for the platform and the Arkells release their tune, “Pub Crawl”.

“’Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favourite songs to celebrate the holidays, and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans,” Bieber said.

Underwood, who also released a full-length Christmas album, My Gift, earlier this year, added, “’Favourite Time of Year’ is a joyful, super happy and fun Christmas song because it is about all of the things that make you happy this time of year, and it puts you in the mood to celebrate. I can’t help but smile when I sing it, it just brightens my day and I’m thrilled to share it today only on Amazon Music.”

The entire Amazon Originals playlist can be streamed here.