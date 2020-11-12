Billie Eilish Premieres New Music Video For ‘Therefore I Am’

Billie Eilish fans are clamouring for the singer’s newest release.

Eilish released her fourth single of 2020 on Thursday. The song titled “Therefore I Am” premiered at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. More than 150,000 Eilish fans eagerly awaited the song’s premiere, patiently waiting and engaging in a live chat as the clock counted down.

The song and music video were released ahead of her upcoming performances at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22 and iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball 2020 on Dec. 10.

“Therefore I Am” follows the releases of “No Time to Die”, the titular “James Bond” theme song,”ilomilo”, from her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and “My Future”.

Eilish released her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? on March 29, 2019. The album topped charts in at least 22 countries and earned three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.