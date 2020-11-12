Barack Obama Admits Being U.S. President Caused A Strain On His Marriage To Michelle Obama

Barack Obama is giving fans an inside look at life in the White House.

Inside the former President of the United States’ upcoming memoir, A Promised Land, he opened up about his relationship with his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama, the strain their marriage took while serving in office.

According to TMZ, who shared an excerpt from the book, Obama admitted he could sense an “undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant.”

He continued, “It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance.”

Obama admitted he even wished to go back to the time before he was president, “when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return.”

A Promised Land hits bookshelves on Nov. 17.