Marvel Unveils New Digital Motion Poster For ‘WandaVision’ Disney+ Series

Get ready to go back in time with Marvel’s latest TV series.

On Thursday, the studio unveiled the digital motion poster for its upcoming Disney+ series “WandaVision”, featuring Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlett Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision.

The poster features a TV, which transforms through various eras of technology, along with images of the super couple appearing as characters in different styles of TV shows through the decades.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus.

“‘WandaVision’ is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems,” the official description reads.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Marvel also debuted a number of new official still images from the highly anticipated series.

“WandaVision” premieres Jan. 15, 2021 on Disney+.