Naomi Osaka, Bubba Wallace And More Star In Powerful ‘Beats’ Video Celebrating Black Joy And Resilience

Beats makes a powerful statement in its new film, titled “You Love Me”, starring the likes of Naomi Osaka, Lil Baby, Bubba Wallace, Janaya Future Khan and more.

The brand celebrates Black joy and resilience in the clip, with the video asking: “You love Black culture, but do you love me?”

The film features everyday people alongside celebrities, as well as noted activist Janaya Future Khan.

The campaign “highlights how the conversation around the Black experience should not solely be about injustice; however, in celebrating and showcasing Black joy, it delivers a statement in itself,” a press release states.

Osaka says, “I recently joined the Beats family because I am impressed by how the brand is taking a more vocal stance about issues important to my generation. Partnering with such a talented group of Black creators to share this crucial message and celebrate our culture was an amazing opportunity.”

“Beats brought together an incredible group of people to centre the conversation around the beauty and resilience of this country’s Black community. I joined this campaign because I want the next generation to always love themselves and their culture,” Wallace adds.

Lil Baby continues: “These words and visuals are powerful… just like Us and Our culture. As a Black man, I’m really proud to be a part of this important moment.”