Matthew Perry Confirms ‘Friends’ Reunion Has Been Rescheduled Until March

Matthew Perry is giving fans the ultimate “Friends” reunion update.

While the original reunion for the beloved sitcom was supposed to premiere in early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic postponed the shoot. It was then decided that the reunion would be filmed in August, but it was delayed yet again.

But Perry, who played the loveable Chandler Bing on the series, is giving fans hope.

RELATED: HBO Max Delays ‘Friends’ Reunion Yet Again Again, Jennifer Aniston Tells Fans To Stay Hopeful

“‘Friends’ reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March,” he wrote to Twitter. “Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

Perry’s co-star, Jennifer Aniston previously chatted with Deadline about all the delays but reassured fans to stay hopeful.

RELATED: Keith Morrison Opens Up About His Relationship With ‘Remarkable’ Stepson Matthew Perry

“It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of ‘Friends’, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys,” she said.

She continued that the main concern was health and safety saying, “Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

“Friends” ran between 1994 and 2004 for 10 seasons. Alongside Aniston and Perry, the series starred Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.