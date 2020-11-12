Morgan Wallen Announces Stacked ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Morgan Wallen has a beefy new album en route.

Wallen is revving up to release a huge new project titled, Dangerous: The Double Album. The announcement comes after Wallen’s CMA Awards performance and winning New Artist of the Year.

“I announced a double album last night, and I couldn’t be more excited about it,” Wallen said in a press release. “The ‘double album’ idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years. Then quarantine hit, and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen.”

“I also ended up writing quite a few more songs during the quarantine with some of my good buddies. After a few months of production and fine-tuning, I am so proud of what we came up with,” he added. “I know 32 (eventual) songs sounds like a lot to digest, but I truly did my best to make sure there’s not a song that I would press ‘next’ on.”

Additionally, Wallen wants the album to permeate with his many different influences and tastes.

“I also wanted the songs to speak to multiple phases of life and have multiple different sounds based on my influences and based on what I enjoy,” he concluded. “The three songs that we will put out next week will hopefully encapsulate a lot of the project for you and hold you off until January. Thank y’all!!”

Dangerous: The Double Album Track List:

DISC 1:

1. “Sand In My Boots”

2. “Wasted On You”

3. “Somebody’s Problem”

4. “More Surprised Than Me”

5. “865”

6. “Warning”

7. “Neon Eyes”

8. “Outlaw” feat. Ben Burgess

9. “Whiskey’d My Way”

10. “Wonderin’ Bout The Wind”

11. “Your Bartender”

12. “Only Thing That’s Gone” feat. Chris Stapleton

13. “Cover Me Up”

14. “7 Summers”

15. “More Than My Hometown”

DISC 2:

1. “Still Goin Down”

2. “Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt”

3. “Dangerous”

4. “Beer Don’t”

5. “Blame It On Me”

6. “Somethin’ Country”

7. “This Bar”

8. “Country A$$ Shit”

9. “Whatcha Think Of Country Now”

10. “Me On Whiskey”

11. “Need A Boat”

12. “Silverado For Sale”

13. “Heartless” (Wallen Album Mix)

14. “Livin’ The Dream”

15. “Quittin’ Time”

TARGET EXCLUSIVE BONUS TRACKS*

1. “This Side Of A Dust Cloud”

2. “Bandaid On A Bullet Hole”