Sia Teases New Song ‘Hey Boy’ With Help From Maddie Ziegler And Instagram Reels

Sia and Maddie Ziegler are teaming up once again, this time for the songstress’ thumping upcoming track “Hey Boy”.

Sia teased her single ahead of its Nov. 19 release. In the Instagram Reels, Ziegler jumps into the air and lands into eccentric and exciting costume changes. The snippet was released in conjunction with Instagram’s new Reels tab launch.

“Keep this tease on loop until then 😉 Lots of news about Music the movie, album and more coming next week 😘,” the video’s caption reads. “Use this teaser to create your own Reel and we’ll share them to Stories!”

“Hey Boy” will be featured on Sia’s upcoming ninth studio album, Reasonable Woman. The project is expected to release in 2021.