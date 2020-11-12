Debbie Allen’s Reimagined ‘Nutcracker’ Takes Center Stage In New Shonda Rhimes Doc — Watch The Trailer!

Shonda Rhimes is bringing you inside Debbie Allen‘s dance studio with her latest documentary. In the first trailer for “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker”, the students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) work to put on their annual reimagining of “The Nutcracker”.

“As a young girl ‘The Nutcracker’ was so important to me, but I decided to take it on with different styles of dance and music, and make it fun,” Allen explains in the trailer.

Lots of sweat, hard work and rehearsals go into putting on the show, DADA’s largest fundraising event of the year, something Allen believes will help her young students in their adult lives.

“In this world there’s going to be a lot of pain, but you have to pull up,” she says. “… Where are you trying to go in life? Every day’s not just a rehearsal for ‘Nutcracker’, it’s a rehearsal for the rest of your life.”

In addition to footage from three months of rehearsals, the documentary, produced by Rhimes’ Shondaland, will feature intimate interviews with Allen, her family, DADA’s instructors, and its students.

“Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” will debut on Netflix Nov. 27.

