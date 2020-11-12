Kate Middleton’s Mother Carole Reveals What Christmas Will Look Like This Year For The Royals

With the holidays looking a lot different this year, Kate Middleton’s mother is giving an update on what that means for the royal family.

Carole Middleton revealed how she’ll be celebrating Christmas with her family, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, amid the coronavirus pandemic in a post on her party company’s Instagram page.

“We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” the Middleton matriarch wrote. ​“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later.”

She added, “Curating our Christmas ranges gave me some joy and escapism, and I hope they help you feel the same. From alternative advent calendars to Christmas decorations and stocking fillers, Party Pieces has everything you need for this festive season, which we hope is a safe and happy one for all.”

Carole has four grandchildren altogether – she is of course also grandma to Pippa Middleton’s son Arthur, who she shares with husband James Matthews.

Meanwhile, her only son – Pippa and Kate’s brother – James Middleton, 33, and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet do not yet have children.