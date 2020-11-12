Affion Crockett Reveals Why Shawn Wayans ‘Threw A Bottle At Me’

Affion Crockett almost needed stitches after leaving the Wayans brothers in stitches.

Crockett reflects on his stellar comedy career on the Fall 2020 Men’s Edition cover of Lapalme. The “Wild N’ Out” vet studied “In Living Color” growing up, and found himself standing across from Marlon and Shawn Wayans while auditioning for a pilot.

Affion Crockett. Photo: Lapalme

“They were laughing so hard; Shawn threw a bottle at me so I could stop making them laugh,” Crockett says. “I knew the rhythm, and I knew what they were looking for comedically. It’s been a family affair ever since.”

“To me, if you don’t have the truth there, what are you making fun of?” he says of his comedy. “The truth transcends any race or culture. We’ve all experienced things the same way, and we all feel essentially the same way about it. When you get down to the human element, that’s where the comedy lies.”

Crockett’s father comes from a military background and was trepidatious about his son’s foray into comedy.

“My father knows safety and security,” Crockett shares. “When I told him I wanted to be a comedian and go into this unsafe, no promises field, he freaked out. Thankfully when I got booked at DEF Comedy Jam, I was able to show him that I knew what I was talking about.”

Affion Crockett. Photo: Lapalme

“I’ve been doing comedy for years, and I also am an army brat who grew up in Germany, so I know different cultures; I’ve lived in them and experienced them,” he adds. “We all laugh at the same stuff, so I don’t draw lines with my comedy and I don’t separate.”

Crockett’s first hour-long stand-up special “Mirror II Society” will premiere Nov. 13 on Kevin Hart’s comedy platform, Laugh Out Loud.