Dolly Parton Talks To Oprah About The ‘Sacrifices’ She’s Made For Her Career

Being a successful artist and businesswoman has meant making sacrifices for Dolly Parton.

The 74-year-old country legend is talking to Oprah Winfrey on the new episode of “The Oprah Conversation”, debuting this Friday on Apple TV+.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Unveils Animated Video For Christmas Collab With Michael Bublé

Asked if there have been more sacrifices or rewards being the success she is, Parton says, “I’ve made sacrifices, but I think, like I said, I believe what I know I’m supposed to do,” Parton said. “I’ve made the sacrifice of time… and not having time to spend with family, and you give up family and friends, vacation, and work without end, 24/7, 365, but you got to make the sacrifice.”

Parton also credits some of her success to her choice not to have children.

“Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom,” she says. “So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work.”

She continues, “And I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library because if I hadn’t had the freedom to work, I wouldn’t have done all the things I’ve done. I wouldn’t be in a position to do all of the things I’m doing now.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Is Bringing The Festive Spirit In First Look At Netflix Film ‘Christmas On The Square’

Winfrey also asks, “As you reach each milestone age, I want to know what impact, if any, does the number have on you?”

“I don’t think about my life in terms of numbers. First of all, I ain’t never gonna be old because I ain’t got time to be old. I can’t stop long enough to grow old,” Parton tells her in a preview shared by People.

The singer also promises to “be the best I can be at whatever age,” adding, “I bet you I won’t look much different when I’m 95, if I live that long, because I’m like the Gabor sisters.”

Parton jokes, “I’m gonna look like a cartoon. I’ll have on the makeup. I’ll look as young as my plastic surgeons will allow me and [with] all the makeup and lighting and all that. But I think more than anything, it’s about what comes from inside you. It’s an attitude and you gotta shine from within. Sometimes, that can make you feel young and make you seem young to other people.”