Kim Kardashian Shares Her Emotional Reaction To Kanye West’s Hologram Birthday Present

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her lavish 40th birthday.

In a “Birthday Vlog” shared on Instagram on Thursday, the reality star shared a look at the controversial getaway to the private island of Tetiaroa with 30 of her close friends and family. Kardashian and the vacation made headlines as the weekend-long party was hosted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the video showed the gang out on a giant boat, relaxing on the beach and the birthday girl’s emotional reaction to the thoughtful gift from husband Kanye West.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Gets Hologram Of Her Late Father Robert Kardashian For Her Birthday

The rapper gifted his wife a hologram video of Kardashian’s deceased father, Robert Kardashian. Robert died in 2003 after a long battle with cancer.

“Happy Birthday, Kimberly. You are 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl,” the Robert hologram said. “I look over you and your sisters and brother and the kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I am around like when you hear someone make a big peefee or when you make a big peefee.”

RELATED: Larsa Pippen Gets Candid About Unfollowing Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Harry Jowsey & More

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

After seeing the video message, a teary-eyed Kim called West, “Seriously, thank you.”