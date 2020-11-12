Kim Kardashian Shares Her Emotional Reaction To Kanye West’s Hologram Birthday Present

By Aynslee Darmon.

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her lavish 40th birthday.

In a “Birthday Vlog” shared on Instagram on Thursday, the reality star shared a look at the controversial getaway to the private island of Tetiaroa with 30 of her close friends and family. Kardashian and the vacation made headlines as the weekend-long party was hosted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the video showed the gang out on a giant boat, relaxing on the beach and the birthday girl’s emotional reaction to the thoughtful gift from husband Kanye West.

The rapper gifted his wife a hologram video of Kardashian’s deceased father, Robert Kardashian. Robert died in 2003 after a long battle with cancer.

“Happy Birthday, Kimberly. You are 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl,” the Robert hologram said. “I look over you and your sisters and brother and the kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I am around like when you hear someone make a big peefee or when you make a big peefee.”

After seeing the video message, a teary-eyed Kim called West, “Seriously, thank you.”

