Eva Longoria Apologizes For Controversial Comments About Black Female Voters

Eva Longoria is apologizing for diminishing Black female voters in her “effort to celebrate the Latino vote.”

Longoria made the controversial comments while speaking to MSNBC about the role people of colour played in securing Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S Presidential Election.

The “Grand Hotel” star was criticized for saying “Latinas are the real heroes,” when discussing Biden’s win.

“The women of colour showed up in a big way,” Longoria said. “Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here. Beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden/Harris at an average rate close to three to one.”

The actress joined SiriusXM’s “Signal Boost” on Thursday, where she addressed the contentious remarks.

“I did a huge mistake this week in my effort to celebrate the Latino vote, I diminished the Black vote,” Longoria told co-hosts Zerlina Maxwell and Jess McIntosh. “That was a huge mistake of mine because we know Black women showed up and saved this country. That’s a fact.”

Continuing, “I understand that exhaustion of being erased – because I think Black women have been engaged for decades, I mean, decades. And so the fact that I contributed to that pain and hurt of feeling erased, I deeply apologize because that wasn’t my intention, but it doesn’t matter regardless of my intention.”

Discussing the high numbers of white women who voted in favour of Donald Trump, Longoria said, “We’re all, women of colour, we’re all tired of carrying the democratic party. Why is it up to us to deliver these victories? Where are our white counterparts, our white women? You know, the fact that Trump went up with white women’s support from 2016 to 2020… that was crazy.”

Asked about what she has learned from her experience this week, Longoria replied, “Well, let me tell you… it’s okay to be corrected. I don’t mind that. People call it ‘backlash.’ I call it ‘correction.'”

She added, “Patriarchy is alive and well. And you know, unfortunately, women of colour, Black, Latino, Afro-Latina, we all experienced the biggest brunt of it. And so I don’t want to cause division among us. I think we need come together because we still have a huge fight ahead of us.”

SiriusXM’s Signal Boost airs weekdays from 7 to 9 a.m. ET.