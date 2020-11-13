Ewan McGregor Gets Creative To Narrate ‘Stormborn’ From Impromptu Recording Studio In His Garden

The Love Nature documentary series “Stormborn” is set to premiere on Nov. 15, featuring narration by Ewan McGregor to explore the lives of animals who survive in the frozen North.

“Against the wild background of the Northern Atlantic Ocean, otters, arctic foxes, grey seals, reindeer, puffins, and orca work to make homes, find mates, and raise their young before the return of the winter darkness — these are the ‘Stormborn’,” notes the synopsis for the series.

McGregor came onboard the project last year, and was scheduled to record his narration in New York City. However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.

Instead, Scotland-based production company, Maramedia came up with a creative and innovative solution that allowed him to record remotely, by outfitting his caravan with high-tech recording gear and wifi.

The production company responsible for recording his narration posted a cheeky photo of McGregor, narrating the doc from the comfort of the caravan parked in his garden.

In an exclusive to ET Canada, McGregor discussed the innovation behind his narration.

“I recorded in a little caravan in my garden because of the lockdown but with the help of some clever post-production people we were able to record the entire narration in isolation!” he explained.

“Stormborn” premieres Sunday, Nov. 15 on Love Nature, available on streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, with new episodes rolling out weekly.