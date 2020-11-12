Alyson Hannigan Says ‘Buffy Should Have Dated Willow’

By Sarah Curran.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan — Getty

Alyson Hannigan has weighed in on an ongoing debate between fans of “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” over whether Buffy should have chosen to be with Spike or Angel. 

Rather than choosing between the show’s two main love interests, Hannigan instead suggested that Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character should have dated her best friend, Willow. 

Hannigan, 46, starred as Willow on the teen horror series, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

The actress made the interesting suggestion in reply to a tweet from voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams. 

Many “Buffy” fans loved the idea of the show’s biggest female characters embarking on a romantic relationship together.

However, Hannigan explained the reason why she believes the idea was never explored.

 

Although Hannigan recalled discussing the possible storyline with Anthony Head (who played Giles) and husband Alexis Denisof (who starred as Wesley), the group agreed that the romance would have ruined” the strong friendship between Buffy and Willow.

