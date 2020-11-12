Alyson Hannigan Says ‘Buffy Should Have Dated Willow’

Alyson Hannigan has weighed in on an ongoing debate between fans of “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” over whether Buffy should have chosen to be with Spike or Angel.

Rather than choosing between the show’s two main love interests, Hannigan instead suggested that Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character should have dated her best friend, Willow.

Hannigan, 46, starred as Willow on the teen horror series, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

The actress made the interesting suggestion in reply to a tweet from voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams.

To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

Actually Buffy should have dated Willow. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020

Many “Buffy” fans loved the idea of the show’s biggest female characters embarking on a romantic relationship together.

well this is everything. https://t.co/wGKXwV3VkN — Stella Duffy (@stellduffy) November 12, 2020

Last time I rewatched the series, it was definitely through the lens of the story of these two best friends. Can easily have seen the romance that would have grown from that. 💖 https://t.co/2Q1fVnav5r — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) November 12, 2020

However, Hannigan explained the reason why she believes the idea was never explored.

That’s what @AnthonySHead told me when @AlexisDenisof and I were thinking about dating 20 years ago! #stillfriends https://t.co/2fqicZxysR — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020

Although Hannigan recalled discussing the possible storyline with Anthony Head (who played Giles) and husband Alexis Denisof (who starred as Wesley), the group agreed that the romance would have ruined” the strong friendship between Buffy and Willow.