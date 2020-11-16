John Lennon’s Final Days Detailed In Upcoming BritBox Documentary ‘Lennon’s Last Weekend’

More than 40 years after his tragic death, fans are finally getting a look inside John Lennon’s final days.

In BritBox‘s original documentary, “Lennon’s Last Week”, the iconic Beatles member’s last moments are detailed, including the interview he gave with the BBC’s Andy Peebles just days before he was shot and killed at his home in New York City in 1980.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Reflects On Controversial Quarantine Cover Of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’: ‘I Had Nothing But Good Intentions’

According to the streaming service, “Lennon’s Last Week” relives the last weekend the legendary Lennon was alive, with Andy [Peebles] travelling to New York to relive the story of what really happened on those two fateful days in December 1980.”

In BritBox’s first trailer for the doc, “Lennon’s Last Week” will also take an in-depth look at his relationship with Yoko Ono, his early career with The Beatles and his past drug abuse.

RELATED: Sean Lennon Marks John Lennon’s 80th Birthday By Covering ‘Isolation’, Calls For More Fans To Share Their Versions Of His Father’s Songs

“Lennon’s Last Week” premieres exclusively on BritBox Canada this December.