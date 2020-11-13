Shania Twain Teams Up With Kelsea Ballerini For ‘Hole In The Bottle’ Remix

Kelsea Ballerini has just unveiled a remixed rerelease of her hit “hole in the bottle”, now featuring 100 percent more Shania Twain.

Ballerini teased the new collab via Twitter on Thursday night, writing “time to spill the wine… hole in the bottle with @ShaniaTwain out tomorrow…”

time to spill the wine…hole in the bottle with @ShaniaTwain out tomorrow at midnight est🍷 https://t.co/qJE8yO2BvH pic.twitter.com/zcnSoCCIJh — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 12, 2020

Twain confirmed the collab in a tweet of her own, writing, “We’re leakin’ all this wine…”

We're leakin' all this wine 🍷💥 Hole In The Bottle dropping Friday 😘 @kelseaballerinihttps://t.co/MoGTqEevCk pic.twitter.com/75IxymTcwq — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) November 12, 2020

You can listen to the new duet version of “Hole in the Bottle” right here.

“They say don’t meet your heroes… unless your hero is Shania Twain…then meet her, know her, and make music with her,” said Ballerini in a statement. “She’s inspired me in every way and has become a mentor and friend and added some major sass and spice to hole in the bottle the way only Shania could.”

Added Twain:, “Kelsea and I have had some fun laughs together over the last couple of years! She joined me on stage back in 2017 when I headlined Stagecoach and we’ve had a chance to catch up over a glass of wine a couple of times since. We’ve also sent pieces of songs back and forth to each other and I have to say, she’s an incredible raw talent. I love ‘hole in the bottle,’ it really speaks to my own sense of humour and it was so cool to get to do it with a friend.”

Ballerini performed the song — the third single from her 2020 album Kelsea — at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, sharing a tease about the collab when she ended the performance by quoting Twain’s iconic opening to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” — “Let’s go, girls!”

Meanwhile, Twain and Ballerini had previously appeared together — virtually, that is — in a TikTok video that got people wondering what was up with the two country queens.