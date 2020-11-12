Singletons Search For Love In The Snow In ’12 Dates Of Christmas’ Trailer

“Love Is Blind” meets “The Holiday” in the newest reality dating show from HBO Max.

“12 Dates of Christmas” is a winter-themed dating series that follows three singletons on the search for their own special someone to bring home for the holidays.

RELATED: ‘Green Lantern’ Series In The Works At HBO Max

Set in the surrounds of a fairytale castle in Austria, the show will see the daters getting to know their potential love interests while having fun at an ugly sweater party, dancing the night away at a masquerade ball and cozying up après-ski.

And just as they begin to make romantic connections, new prospective flames will arrive to turn up the heat.

RELATED: HBO Releases Tiger Woods Documentary Teaser

After deciding on the person who will be joining them for the holidays, the singles must then choose whether to commit or walk away forever by the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“Insecure” star Natasha Rothwell narrates the series, which hails from “Love Is Blind” executive producer Sam Dean.

RELATED: Cast & Creator Of ‘The West Wing’ Visit ‘The Late Show’ Ahead Of HBO Max Reunion

The first three episodes will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, Nov. 26, with three more on Dec. 3 and the final two on Dec. 10.