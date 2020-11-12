YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Welcomes Baby 10 Months After Son’s Death

Brittani Boren Leach has welcomed her baby boy!

The YouTuber announced on her Instagram on Thursday that she and husband Jeff Leach welcomed their fifth child together, son Cole Dean Leach. The news comes 10 months after the tragic death of their 3-month-old son, Crew, whom she paid tribute to in the post.

“Cole Dean Leach Arrived at 8:33am, 7lb 1oz, 19′ long and perfect in every way,” she wrote next to adorable pictures of her son. “When they placed him in my arms it was a feeling I could never describe.”

“Big brother Crew sure outdid himself, and no doubt is smiling ear to ear in Heaven,” she continued. “Welcome to the world Baby Cole, you have NO idea how much you’re loved. 🌈.”

Before giving birth, she shared that she sleeps with Crew’s llama every night. “So of course he’s here with me,” she wrote.