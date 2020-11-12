‘Home Alone’ Director Blasts Disney+ Remake: ‘It’s A Waste Of Time’

The director of “Home Alone” is criticizing Disney+ for its decision to reboot the classic Christmas movie into a new TV series.

In a new interview with Insider, filmmaker Chris Columbus slams the streaming platform for its failure to be original.

“It’s a waste of time as far as I’m concerned,” says Columbus. “What’s the point? I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of ‘Home Alone’.”

Continuing, he blasts, “You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it? It’s like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that.”

Columbus adds, “What’s the point? It’s been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original.”

The original 1990 movie starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a young boy who has been mistakenly left at home while the rest of his family goes on a Christmas vacation to Paris.

Joe Pesci and Catherine O’Hara also feature in the box office hit.

Disney’s other recent remakes include “Lady and the Tramp“, “Peter Pan” and “The Little Mermaid“.