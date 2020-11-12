‘The Crown’ Cast Rolls Out The Red Carpet At Their Homes Ahead Of Season 4 Premiere On Netflix

The cast of “The Crown” is bringing the season four premiere home, literally.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, showrunners for the hit Netflix series decided to take the premiere virtual.

On Thursday, the show’s official Instagram page shared a look at Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin, Emerald Fennell and Gillian Anderson in their premiere looks in front of a custom backdrop.

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Stars Olivia Colman & Gillian Anderson Describe What It Was Like Meeting The Actual Royal Family

“If one cannot go to the premiere, the premiere must go to you,” the caption read. “The cast and crew of ‘The Crown’ take part in a virtual launch of season four from the comfort of their own homes.”

Anderson, who plays former UK Prime Minister Margret Thatcher, shared a closer look at her outfit for the evening, showing off her navy gown and black pumps.

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Star Erin Doherty Talks Season 4 In Town & Country Cover Story

“Thank you to all who joined for the virtual premiere of @thecrownnetflix,” O’Connor, who stars as Prince Charles, wrote in his own post. “Sad not to celebrate it with the incredible cast and crew who worked so hard to make season 4. Also thank you.”

The decision for the at-home event comes after England returned to a lockdown status on Nov. 5. Similar restrictions are being imposed across the United Kingdom.

Season four of “The Crown” premieres on Netflix on Nov. 15.