Kate Mara Admits She Had A ‘Horrible Experience’ Making ‘Fantastic Four’

There were no shortage of movie reviews professing that 2015’s “Fantastic Four” was awful, yet Kate Mara is now revealing that the only thing worse than watching the movie was the “horrible experience” of making it.

In an interview with the Television Academy, the 37-year-old actress — soon to be seen starring in FX drama “A Teacher” — detailed the terrible time she had while shooting the the big-screen bomb for director Josh Trank.

“I had a horrible experience on ‘Fantastic Four’,” she said of the superhero flick, in which she played Sue Storm, a.k.a. Invisible Woman.

RELATED: Kate Mara On How ‘A Teacher’ Challenges Double Standards Of Predators

“I’ve never talked about it before,” she admitted. “I married one of my co-stars, so I don’t regret doing that movie at all,” she said of husband Jamie Bell, who played Ben Grimm/Thing. “But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes, definitely,”

According to Mara, she and Trank didn’t exactly see eye to eye.

“The fact of the matter is that my two horrendous experiences with directors were male directors. Have I not gotten along with a female director? Absolutely. And was it not the greatest work experience? Sure. But there was never a time that I felt, ‘This is happening because I’m a woman,'” she explained. “Where with the male directors, it 100 per cent was only happening with me; it was a power dynamic thing. And on both of my bad experiences, the movies were 95-per-cent men and I was the only woman in the movie.”

RELATED: Kate Mara Reveals Husband ‘Billy Elliot’ star Jamie Bell Scrapped Their Wedding Dance A Week Before The Ceremony

Mara also detailed her experience on “Fantastic Four” in a subsequent interview with Collider.

“I think that the thing that I always go back to on that one is that I think I should have followed my instincts more. Like when my gut was telling me, ‘You probably shouldn’t let that slide, what that person just said,’ or if you’re feeling a certain way about what an energy is like and how that is affecting your performance. You’re being paid to do a certain thing and if something is in the way of that, you have the right to speak up and say, ‘I’m actually not able to do what I am here to do because of X, Y and Z,’” she said, without offering details.

“I think that speaking up is something that I think that we all probably learn it over and over again, to follow your instincts and if you’re feeling a certain thing that is uneasy or whatever, there’s a reason for it,” she added. “And I don’t regret doing it at all, but do regret not having stood up for myself. I regret that for sure.”