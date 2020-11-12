Scott Baio Receives Shoutout From President, Scorn From Twitter Over Pic Of Trump Candle Display

Scott Baio has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump since he announced his candidacy for president five years ago.

On Thursday, the “Happy Days” alum took to Twitter to share a photo purportedly taken in a Michaels craft store.

In the pic, several rows of candles on a store shelf, each with a different letter embossed on the side, have been arranged to spell out, “TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT.”

Fun times at Michael’s Trump Is Still Your President 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 God bless President Trump and God bless America. pic.twitter.com/q4Oj0qLokv — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 12, 2020

RELATED: Scott Baio Slams ‘Happy Days’ Reunion, Takes Swipe At John Stamos For Asking To Play His Character Chachi

The former “Charles in Charge” star’s tweet earned a shoutout from Trump himself, currently engaged in a so-far losing legal challenge to invalidate votes in key swing states as he refuses to concede after losing the 2020 presidential election.

Thank you Scott, and stay tuned. You are terrific! https://t.co/3jhmFqlazE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Not everyone on Twitter was as impressed by the waxy show of support as Trump.

“Did you rearrange that yourself or did you see it set up like that, or did someone send you this and you weren’t even in Michaels?” a Twitter user asked Baio, who confessed that “Someone sent it to me.”

Someone sent it to me. https://t.co/hP0rrmwg9A — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 12, 2020

Baio was also hit with backlash by those who aren’t buying into Trump’s evidence-free claims that he won the election.

“Your ‘president’ is going to be unemployed on January 20th,” wrote another Twitter user. “Get ready for it!”

Baio responded with a joke, quipping that “maybe I’ll finally get to play golf with President @RealDonaldTrump.”

Well……maybe I'll finally get to play golf with President @realDonaldTrump ⛳🌴⛳🌴⛳🌴⛳🌴⛳ https://t.co/ndRYIj2rth — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, The Hill is reporting that a spokesperson for the craft chain insisted the candle display “was not created by Michaels and has been dismantled.”

The spokesperson added, “At Michaels we strive to maintain an inclusive environment for all our team members and customers.”