Princess Diana’s Astrologer Claims Charles Told Diana He Didn’t Love Her On Night Before Wedding

An astrologer consulted by the late Princess Diana is revealing the “devastating” thing that Prince Charles allegedly said to his wife-to-be on the night before their wedding.

In a new ITV documentary about the Princess of Wales, Penny Thornton claimed that Charles said he didn’t love Diana on the eve of their 1981 nuptials.

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Close Friend Claims She Noticed A ‘Sudden Change’ In The Royal After Infamous Martin Bashir Interview

“The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess” comes 25 years after Diana’s famous interview with Martin Bashir on BBC’s “Panorama”.

RELATED: New Princess Diana Documentary Set For Theatrical Release In 2022

“One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn’t love her,” Thornton said, as reported by People. “I think Charles didn’t want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana.”

Thornton added, “She didn’t want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding.”

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Brother Provides Alleged False Claims Martin Bashir To Secure Made 1995 Panorama Interview

The “Panorama” interview, which was watched by nearly 23 million people at the time, featured Diana famously saying, “There were three of us in this marriage,” referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles during their separation before their divorce in 1996.