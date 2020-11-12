Billie Eilish Discusses Shooting Entire Video For ‘Therefore I Am’ On An iPhone

Billie Eilish is talking about her “crazy” experience of shooting her newest music video entirely on an iPhone.

The Grammy-winning singer joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss her new song “Therefore I Am” and its accompanying video.

“The video, we, number one, shot on an iPhone, which we didn’t even mean to do,” she shared. “It’s basically me running through the empty Glendale Galleria eating a donut and a pretzel. That’s literally it. But like random, chaotic, don’t care s**t. And it was so fun. We shot it overnight, shot it on an iPhone. We had barely any crew. It was crazy.”

Eilish released “Therefore I Am”, her fourth single of 2020, on Thursday.

According to Eilish, quarantine led to the creation of her forthcoming album. “As much as I wished that I had been able to have the year I was planning on having and tour and blah, blah, blah, we would never have made this album. I mean, we would have made something, but it would have been completely different. It’s not like we’re making songs about quarantine, we’re just in a different mindset than we would be otherwise,” she said.

“I feel good. I’m very, very happy with where I’m at in making music,” she added. “I love ‘Therefore I Am’, I love ‘My Future’. I can’t f**king wait for people to hear this album that we’re working on. It’s like, oh my God.”

The singer also shared her thoughts on the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

“Oh my God. Like the fact that now I can actually think about, wow, we maybe have a chance to get s**t back on track,” she said. “It’s a good, good feeling. It has been a good-a** week. Trump is out!”