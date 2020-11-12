Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Good News’, Debut Album Drops Next Week

The wait is almost over for Megan Thee Stallion’s highly anticipated debut album, with the rapper announcing on Thursday that Good News will be released next week.

According to the announcement, the album’s title comes from “Megan’s ethos that in the midst of everything negative going on in the world, we all have the ability to make and become our own good news.”

The new album, the announcement adds, “is here to inspire listeners everywhere and to bring fun back into the everyday.”

300 Entertainment

300 Entertainment

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Pens Op-Ed: ‘Black Women Are Still Constantly Disrespected’

“Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!” she wrote on Instagram. “Through this rough a** year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news.”

The release of Good News caps off a successful and eventful year for the Houston rapper, including five BET Awards (including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year), an MTV VMA Award for “Savage” and inclusion in Time‘s “Time100”.

She’s also been in the midst of controversy after alleging Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was responsible for a gunshot wound to her foot; Lanez was subsequently arrested, while a judge granted Megan a restraining order against him.

Good News will drop on Friday, Nov. 20.