Amber Heard Confirms She’ll Star In ‘Aquaman 2’: ‘I’m Excited To Get Started’

Amber Heard is insisting that she’ll star in the new “Aquaman” sequel, despite controversy surrounding her role in the film due to her abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard played Aquaman’s queen, Mera, opposite Jason Momoa in the original 2018 film.

However, a petition to remove the actress from the second instalment of the movie franchise has so far gained over one million signatures.

The calls come after Johny Depp was asked to exit his role in “Fantastic Beasts” following a decision by Britain’s High Court to rule against the actor in his libel action against the owner of The Sun tabloid, which referred to him as a “wife beater.”

Both Depp and Heard spent several days in the witness box giving accounts of their explosive relationship during the three-week trial in July.

Now Heard is clapping back at attempts to remove her from “Aquaman 2”.

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that ‘Aquaman’ has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for ‘Aquaman’ and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I’m so excited to film that.”

Discussing speculation about Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment removing her from the upcoming action-flick, the 34-year-old shared, “Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality.”

Heard added, “Only the fans actually made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”