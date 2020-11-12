Petition Wants ‘Star Trek: TNG’/’Reading Rainbow’ Star LeVar Burton As Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Rumours have been flying about who’ll be stepping into the shoes of the late, great Alex Trebek after the longtime “Jeopardy!” host passed away on Sunday at age 80.

Some are surmising that “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings, who joined the show in September as “consulting producer,” was hired so he could be groomed to become Trebek’s replacement. However, there’s been no official confirmation that’s the case.

Then, The Wrap reported that a “highly placed” source claimed that the agent of “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos was “lobbying hard” for his client to land the “Jeopardy!” hosting gig, although a rep for Stephanopoulos denied he was “actively” pursuing the job.

Meanwhile, another competitor has entered the field, thanks to an online petition pushing “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star and “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton as the next host of “Jeopardy!”.

“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational ‘Reading Rainbow’, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on ‘Star Trek: the Next Generation’, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series ‘Roots’, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” reads the petition. “This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton,” the petition adds, “and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’.” RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Honours Alex Trebek With Emotional Tribute Burton responded in a tweet, writing, “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much I appreciate y’alls love and support!” Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support! 🙏🏾♥️ Petition · Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy! · https://t.co/60lC1WCD61 https://t.co/QFxedpuWpU — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020 In a followup tweet, Burton sent his condolences to Trebek’s family, unfortunately misspelling the TV icon’s last name. Of course while I’m very flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend. #LongLiveAlex — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020

At time of writing, the Change.org petition has garnered more than 37,000 of the 50,000 signatures sought.