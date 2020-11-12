The Bella Twins And Katherine Schwarzenegger Hold A Candid Conversation About About Postpartum Depression

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Katherine Schwarzenegger have teamed up to hold an honest conversation around postpartum depression.

The Bella Twins shared their individual experiences with the condition while speaking to Schwarzenegger during an Instagram Live on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Speaking about how she felt after welcoming her first daughter, Birdie, in 2017, Brie shared, “I think with Birdie — and maybe it was with being a new mom — I think what happened is you get this FOMO of the old you — who you were before your pregnancy, who you were before your child came into your life. I’d be sitting there breast feeding or just over tired, thinking like am I ever going to be that person again? Does that life come back? I miss that life.”

Nikki also admitted that she is currently “dealing” with postpartum depression after becoming a mom to Matteo back in June.

Describing how it impacted her when fiancé Artem Chigvintsev left to film the latest series of “Dancing With the Stars” in Los Angeles, she recalled, “I was like oh my gosh I can’t do this on my own, why did I say I could do this on my own, but now I need to be supportive and just keep my mouth shut and not be negative.”

Nikki looked back on how her thoughts and reactions made her feel like she was going “crazy.” She continued, “This wasn’t just me being sleep deprived. I knew it was more because of just feelings I couldn’t control.”

The new mom has now hired a life coach to help her deal with the condition.

After welcoming daughter Lyla with husband Chris Pratt in August, Schwarzenegger agreed. “You definitely have days where it’s harder some days than other days, then you have things of feeling bad with a partner, or wanting to make everything good again,” she said. “It’s really hard.”