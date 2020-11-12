Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Massachusetts Restaurant Server A $2,020 Tip

Expect wait staff to fight over who gets to serve Donnie Wahlberg the next time he walks into a restaurant.

That’s to be expected after the “Blue Bloods” star recently left a $2,020 tip on a $35 bill after dining at an eatery in Plymouth, Massachusetts, outside his hometown of Boston.

According to a copy of the bill posted on Instagram, the former New Kids on the Block member tipped the generous (and symbolic) amount to his server, Denise Andrews, at theMarshland restaurant.

RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Dishes On Hubby Donnie Wahlberg’s Virtual Vow Renewal Surprise

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!'” reads the Instagram caption, indicating that Wahlberg is challenging other celebs to tip that same amount the next time they dine out.

“Donnie has been here before in the past and he always asks for [Denise],” Marshland restaurant owner Marty Finch told People. “He had his normal order: steak tips with some grilled asparagus and some poached eggs. She always knows what he wants.”

Andrews had no idea she was going to be the recipient of such extreme generosity until she looked at the bill.

“When he left he just said, ‘Denise you’re all set. The payment is on the table,'” Finch says. “She always says he’s a very good tipper anyway but her jaw dropped, to say the least, when she saw that amount of tip.”

RELATED: Watch: Jenny McCarthy And Donnie Wahlberg Recreate ‘Tiger King’ Music Video

Andrews, who’s worked at the restaurant for eight years, shared the tip with her co-workers.

“Denise was very generous. She tipped out her fellow waitstaff and the guys in the kitchen, and she actually donated too,” added Finch. “She’s working on getting two families turkey meals during the holidays, so she’s generous herself. Donnie said to pass it on, to keep this positive stuff going, so she’s trying to do that as well.”

Spread ❤️ and ❤️ Will Spread! ❤️💜💖🤎🖤🤍🧡💙💚💛#SpreadLoveAndLoveWillSpread — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 8, 2020

RELATED: Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Server $2,020 Tip To Celebrate The New Year

According to People, the #2020Challenge began back in January when a diner at a Michigan restaurant tipped $2,020 on a $23 bill. On Jan. 2, Wahlberg and wife Jenny McCarthy likewise left a $2,020 tip after dining at an Illinois IHOP.

RELATED: Adele And Harry Styles Spotted Vacationing Together In Anguilla, Have Dinner And Leave A $2,020 Tip

A few days later, on Jan. 5, Harry Styles met the challenge while vacationing in Anguila with James Corden and Adele, leaving a $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill.