Lil Nas X Transforms Into Futuristic Santa Claus In New ‘Holiday’ Music Video

Lil Nas X just dropped his music video for his festive new release “Holiday”.

The rapper transforms into Santa Claus in the clip, which is set on Christmas Eve in the North Pole in 2220.

The video for the song, which is Lil Nas X’s first single in almost two years, sees Santa Nas X overseeing his team of robotic elves and donning an array of futuristic looks

“Aye, it’s a holiday / I got ho’s on ho’s and they out of control,” Lil Nas X raps.

The video was directed by the musician and Gibson Hazard.

Lil Nas X’s video comes after he released a teaser clip last week, which featured a special cameo from Michael J. Fox.

The vid followed a time-travelling cowboy who became Santa, with Fox warning: “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

The clip referenced Fox’s famous character Marty McFly from “Back to the Future”.

Lil Nas X ruled the charts last year after releasing his much-loved “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The pair nabbed numerous awards for the track, including Grammys for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and the Best Music Video.