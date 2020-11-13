Ellen Pompeo Talks About The Shocking ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Premiere On ‘Kimmel’

Thursday’s “Grey’s Anatomy” premiere left fans reeling, and Ellen Pompeo had much to discuss.

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Thursday’s two-hour season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

After the big season 17 premiere, the star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and shared her reaction to Patrick Dempsey’s surprise appearance during a dream sequence after Meredith Grey falls unconscious.

First, Kimmel tried to pry information about future episodes out of Pompeo, asking whether her character had died, or will be in a coma for multiple episodes, but the actress wasn’t spilling the beans.

“It was so fun,” she said of bringing Dempsey’s McDreamy back to the show. “Because we know that people are gonna freak out, and we all know 2020 has been a really long, ugly road. And we were so happy just to be able to film these scenes and know how much joy it was gonna bring people. We definitely had a ball.”

Dempsey left the show in 2015 after his iconic character was killed in a car crash.

Kimmel joked that the show had “dabbled with ‘Lost’ territory” with the surprise, to which Pompeo responded, “Seventeen seasons. We’ve dabbled in everything there is to dabble.”