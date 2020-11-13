Garth Brooks Takes Over ‘Ellen’ Hosting Duties And Welcomes Robin Roberts

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is getting some country twang.

On Friday, Garth Brooks takes over hosting duties and welcomes “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts.

For the opening monologue, Brooks puts his musical skills to use, turning an audience member’s story about an accident in a store into a surefire country hit.

“Yer mama broke her foot, then she broke her toe,” he sings, “but off to T.J.Maxx is where she said she had to go.”

Later, Brooks bring Roberts on via video chat to talk about the challenge of reporting the news in 2020.

“I’m an eternal optimist,” she tells him, “so I always like to find and see the good in everything and everybody. This has been a challenging year all around, for everybody, and the election included. And what I try to do is just be a source of information and source of comfort as well, to let people know that this too shall pass.”

Also on the show, Brooks and Roberts play a game of “Country Song or Country Wrong”, calling on her time as a country DJ early in her career to authenticate the titles of country songs.

With the first title, “If Love Were Oil, I’d Be A Quart Low”, they all incorrectly guess that it was a fake song title.

“No, really?” Brooks says in shock.

They do redeem themselves, though, guessing most of the next titles right.