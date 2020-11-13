John Mellencamp Tells His Daughter Teddi He’s ‘Terribly Excited And Happy’ She’s No Longer On ‘RHOBH’

Teddi Mellencamp is joined by her dad John for their first-ever interview together on her “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast.

Teddi asks her musician father whether he’s happy she’s no longer on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, to which he replies: “I’m terribly excited and happy that you are no longer part of the ‘Real Housewives’. I’ve never liked that you were on the ‘Real Housewives’.

“I tried to be supportive so I watched, but I can assure you I don’t watch it anymore.”

John continues, “I think that it’s great and I think that some of the women on the show are fantastic.

“But I don’t like people to know where I’m at, I don’t like people to know what I’m doing, I like to have privacy. That’s why I stick around my properties and don’t go anywhere.

“I don’t want to be a part of where everybody knows everything about everybody… I don’t know how you stood it,” he adds.

Teddi was on the show for three seasons, joining in season 8. She confirmed her contract hadn’t been renewed on Instagram in September:

Teddi also tells her dad how she’s regularly asked about whether he’d move out to Los Angeles.

He responds, “I don’t like the culture out there… it’s just not for me.

“It’s a dream-killing town. So many kids go out there with big dreams and work really hard and nothing comes of it. Some succeed and some don’t. Success walks hand in hand with failure down Hollywood Boulevard.”