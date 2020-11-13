Dan Aykroyd Remembers The Time He Lost John Belushi While Filming ‘The Blues Brothers’

“The Blues Brothers” is 40 years old, and Dan Aykroyd still has stories to tell.

On Thursday, the Canadian actor appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and shared the story of John Belushi’s disappearance while filming the comedy classic.

He talked about shooting the famous car chase set inside an Illinois mall at 3 a.m.

“We went looking for John and couldn’t find him anywhere,” Aykroyd recalled. Eventually, he saw a path leading out of the parking lot and into a nearby neighbourhood and followed it.

“All the houses were dark, but halfway down the street there were lights on,” he said, explaining that he followed his instincts and knocked on the door. A man answered, and Aykroyd told him they were shooting the movie and were looking for one of their actors.

“Yeah, I know. Belushi!” the man said. “He came in here about a half-hour ago, he raided my fridge. He’s asleep on my couch.”