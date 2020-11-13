Kelly Clarkson Goes Country For ‘Kellyoke’ Cover Of Faith Hill Hit

Kelly Clarkson is showing off her country roots.

For her latest “Kellyoke” cover to open “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the Texas-born singer and talk show host dug into Faith Hill’s “It Matters to Me”.

The title track from Hill’s second studio album, the 1995 hit scored Hill her third No. 1 on the Billboard country charts and marked her first time on the Top 100.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Incredible Cover Of Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’

Last year, Hill’s husband (and fellow country star) Tim McGraw dropped by Clarkson’s daytime talk show and revealed the sweet gift he offered for their 23rd anniversary that Clarkson thought was “pretty cute.”