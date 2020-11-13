Harry Styles Talks Black Lives Matter And Removing Barriers & Labels In ‘Vogue’ Interview

Harry Styles discusses the Black Lives Matter movement, his love of clothes, and more in a new interview with Vogue.

Styles, who is the first male to grace the cover of the publication solo in its 127-year history, says of the seismic changes of 2020, including the Black Lives Matter uprising around racial justice: “I think it’s a time for opening up and learning and listening. I’ve been trying to read and educate myself so that in 20 years I’m still doing the right things and taking the right steps.

“I believe in karma, and I think it’s just a time right now where we could use a little more kindness and empathy and patience with people, be a little more prepared to listen and grow.”

The One Direction star says of his style and having fun with clothing: “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.

“I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything—anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

Styles also talks about the benefits of meditation.

“It has changed my life, but it’s so subtle. It’s helped me just be more present,” the musician says.

“I feel like I’m able to enjoy the things that are happening right in front of me, even if it’s food or it’s coffee or it’s being with a friend—or a swim in a really cold pond! … Meditation just brings a stillness that has been really beneficial, I think, for my mental health.”