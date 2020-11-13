Will Smith Announces ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Premiere Date With Epic Trailer

On Friday, Will Smith revealed that the highly anticipated reunion special of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will air on HBO Max on Nov. 19.

RELATED: Will Smith Brings Fans On A Virtual Tour Of The ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Mansion

He also shared an epic trailer for the special, showing the cast reuniting for the first time on the set where they shot the iconic sitcom.

Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff all appear in the reunion.

In the trailer the Banks family stars talk about the chemistry between Will and Carlton, Smith’s acting abilities, and more.

“Nobody ever asked me if I could act,” Smith says, to which Ribeiro jokes, “And you couldn’t!”

RELATED: Sit On Your Throne As The Prince Of Bel-Air By Staying A Night In The ‘Fresh Prince’ Mansion

The actors also remember the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil and passed away in 2013.

“James Avery was the 6-foot-4 Shakespearean beast,” Smith recalls, “and I wanted him to think I was good.”

And in an extra surprise, Smith sits down with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional and candid conversation.