George Clooney Totally Ruined David Oyelowo’s ‘Mind-Blowingly Moving’ Moment At The White House With Barack Obama

David Oyelowo had a “moving” singular moment with Barack Obama — or so he thought.

The British actor was on “Conan” to promote his new film “The Midnight Sky” when he shared his story of meeting the former U.S. president at the White House following a special screening of the drama “Selma” in 2014. While he was at the White House, Obama — an admirer of Abraham Lincoln — took a small group, including Oyelowo to the room where he kept a special copy of the famed Gettysburg Address.

“I kid you not, the most incredible thing happened. He started reading it,” Oyelowo tells Conan O’Brien.

“It was just so mind-blowingly moving to me to be there to experience it,” the actor shares. “And it was one of those stories that, you know, even as I say it to you I can’t believe it happened.”

Oyelowo marvelled at the moment for years and recounted the special memory to George Clooney.

“I told him this story and he goes, ‘Oh yeah. Barack. He did that to me,'” Oyelowo says to laughter from O’Brien. “My world just sort of cratered.”

“It’s like a bit,” Oyelowo adds, laughing. “It’s like his little thing he does.”