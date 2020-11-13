Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Talk ‘Christmas Chronicles’ Sequel

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are reprising their roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus for “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two”, and the celeb power-couple spoke with Parade about the sequel to the 2018 holiday flick.

According to Russell, portraying St. Nick for the Netflix movies wasn’t the first time he dressed up as Santa; once, the couple took their kids to a mall to visit Santa only to discover the jolly old soul had clocked out for the day. In order to avoid disappointment, Russell found the Santa suit, put it on, and invited son Wyatt to sit on his lap.

“All he said [to Wyatt],” says Hawn, was, “‘What do you want, little boy?’”

In the sequel, Santa and Mrs. Claus must foil a villain who attempts to rip off the star topping the tree in Santa’s Village, which will reveal Santa’s hidden domain to the outside world.

“This is a little bit more adventurous,” says Hawn, comparing the sequel to the original. “It’s about believing.”

“Christmas was an absolutely huge event,” says Russell of the family’s celebrations. And even though Hawn is Jewish, she grew up exposed to multiple religious influences by going to temple with her Jewish mom, Protestant church services with her Presbyterian dad, and Catholic services with her best friend.

“I was raised everything!” she says.

The pair also discuss their enduring relationship.

“It’s not about what you do, it’s how you do it,” says Hawn. Adds Russell: “Goldie can literally walk away sometimes and make me laugh. She’s funny by nature.”

She’s also a health-and-fitness powerhouse whose influence has kept him in shape.

“I’m quite sure that if it weren’t for Goldie, I’d probably weigh 300 pounds by now,” says Russell, who insists that when it comes to her workouts, “Goldie’s a beast!”

“The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2” debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 25.