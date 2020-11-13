Jessie Reyez Collaborates With Avenue Beat For ‘F2020’ Remix

Jessie Reyez says, “F**k 2020.”

On Friday, Avenue Beat released a new remix of their timely hit “F2020”, featuring a collaboration with Canadian singer Jessie Reyez.

RELATED: Jessie Reyez Grand Prize Winner Of The 2020 Prism Prize

“Jessie is a ground-breaking bad**s human and we are obsessed with her vision and how she sees the world! She’s an icon and we admire her so much,” Avenue Beat told NME. “She’s always writing super-introspective music!! She’s always on that real shit and we respect the hell out of her for it!”

The group continued, “To have Jessie on this version of the track is everything. She brought such a unique perspective to the song. We are both talking about how 2020 halted our careers but Jessie’s spin on how it put some relief into her life is so interesting.”

RELATED: Jessie Reyez Makes History By The Performing National Anthem On Top Of The CN Tower

Reyez added, “I feel like this year acted as an equalizer for a lot of different people. When I heard ‘F2020’, it felt like hearing the state of humanity sing for a few minutes. Avenue Beat created a song where it feels like the world is collectively holding the microphone. I was inspired, I reached out, the rest is history.”

The song, all about the events of the past year, includes the relatable line, “This is getting kind of ridiculous at this point/Yo, my cat died and a global pandemic took over my life.”